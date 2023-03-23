On This Gay Day: Actor Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011

Filed under History Posted by admin

Eliabeth Taylor is remembered for her vocal support for AIDS research

Actor Elizabeth Taylor was one of the greatest film stars of the 20th century with a career that spanned decades, but the LGBTIQA+ community also remembers her for her tireless efforts in building awareness about HIV and raising essential funds for research and support.

Taylor became involved in HIV/AIDS activism in the early 1980s when AIDS was still a relatively unknown disease. She used her celebrity status and public platform to raise awareness about the disease and advocate for those affected by it.

In 1985, she helped establish the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), which remains one of the largest non-profit organizations dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic.

A passionate advocate for people living with HIV, she frequently spoke out against the stigma and discrimination they faced. She also used her financial resources to support research into HIV/AIDS and to provide care for those living with the disease.

In 1991, she established the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, which has since raised millions of dollars for AIDS research and care.

One of Taylor’s most significant contributions to AIDS activism was her fearless determination to confront politicians and government officials about their lack of action on the epidemic.

In 1986, she testified before the U.S. Congress about the need for increased funding for AIDS research and care. Her testimony helped to secure millions of dollars in federal funding for AIDS research and prevention.

Taylor is credited with persuading US President Ronald Regan to mention HIV/AIDS in a speech for the first time, he did this in 1987, after never previously mentioning the health crisis that began at the beginning of his two-term presidency in 1981.

Taylor also publicly criticised Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton for not doing enough to tackle the AIDS crisis during their presidencies.

In addition to her advocacy work, Taylor also used her acting career to raise awareness about AIDS. She starred in the 1985 film The Littlest Victims, which chronicled the impact of HIV/AIDS on children. She also appeared in a number of public service announcements and documentaries about the disease, including the Emmy Award-winning HBO film Project AIDS.

Taylor passed away on this day in 2011 aged 79.

OIP Staff, this post was written with the assistance of AI technology.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.