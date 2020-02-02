On This Gay Day: Liz Smith, America’s ‘Grand Dame of the Dish’ was born

Gossip Columnist Liz Smith was born on this day in 1923

Columnist Liz Smith was born on this day in 1923. Born in Texas, Smith studied journalism at university before working on local newspapers. She later moved to New York where she worked as a typist and proofreader before becoming a reporter.

She worked behind the scenes as a producer for newsman Mike Wallace at CBS radio, and later moved into television at NBC. In the early 1960’s she worked as an entertainment editor, simultaneously working at magazines Sports Illustrated and Cosmopolitan. While working at the latter she served under legendary editor Helen Gurley Brown.

From the mid-1970’s onwards Smith began publishing a celebrity gossip column in the New York Daily News, she also began appearing on television dishing celebrity gossip. By the mid 1980’s her column was appearing in over 70 newspapers, and she was the highest paid print journalist in America.

Smith has two brief marriages, but in her memoirs she acknowledged she was “gender neutral” when it came to relationships.

“I think that my relationships with women were always much more emotionally satisfying and comfortable [than with men]. And a lot of my relationships with men were more flirtatious and adversarial. I just never felt I was wife material. I always felt that I was a great girlfriend.” Smith said.

The writer’s first marriage was to George Edward Beeman in the 1950s, it lasted two years. Her second marriage to Fred Lister that began in 1957 lasted 5 years. Smith also had a long term relationship with archaeologist Iris Love.

Her column was cut in 2009 as newspapers tried to save money, by the time she stopped writing she had been dubbed the ‘Grand Dame of the Dish’ because she’d broken so many big celebrity news stories.

During the peak of her career in the 80’s and 90’s she broke big celebrity stories like Donald Trump’s divorce from wife Ivana and Madonna discovering she was pregnant during the filming of Evita.

Smith didn’t take her profession too seriously, commenting that gossip was meant to be a fun look at the world around you.

“We mustn’t take ourselves too seriously in this world of gossip,” she said in 1987. “When you look at it realistically, what I do is pretty insignificant. Still, I’m having a lot of fun.”

Smith died at her home in New York on 12 November 2017 at the age of 94, her death was attributed to natural causes.

