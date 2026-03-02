Actor David Ogden Stiers died aged 75 on this day in 2018.

Ogden Stiers joined the hit TV show M*A*S*H in 1977 at the beginning of its sixth season, filling to void left by actor Larry Linville who had played the character of Frank Burns. Playing new character Major Charles Winchester III, he stayed with the show until its final episode in 1983.

Aside from his best known work in M*A*S*H, the actor was also a successful voice actor lending his voice to many Disney productions including Beauty and the Beast, Lilo and Stitch, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

During his career the actor appeared in many well-known TV shows including Charlie’s Angles, Murder She Wrote, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock. The Practice and Frasier.

He also appeared in the landmark miniseries North and South. In the 1980’s he appeared in a series of Perry Mason TV movies, his character District Attorney Michael Reston repeatedly losing to Ramond Burr’s Mason.

The actor also appeared in several Woody Allen movies including Shadows and Fog, Mighty Aphrodite, Everybody Says I Love You and Curse of the Jade Scorpion.

In 2009 the actor shared that he was gay and said that he’d kept his sexuality a secret throughout most of his career out of fear that it would stop him getting roles on the family friendly TV shows he was best known for.

Luxenbourg’s Xavier Bettel celebrates his birthday

Xavier Bettel served as the Prime Minister of Prime Minister of Luxembourg from 2013 until 2023. He is the first head of government in the country, as well as in the European Union, to publicly share that they are gay.

Bettel’s appointment to the position of Prime Minister was a significant moment in the history of the LGBTQ+ community, both in Luxembourg and around the world.

Bettel’s election as Prime Minister of Luxembourg was a powerful message of inclusivity and progressiveness. By breaking barriers and achieving such a prominent position, Bettel has shown that sexual orientation should not be a barrier to success. He has paved the way for other LGBTQ+ individuals to aspire to leadership roles, proving that they too can hold high-level positions in government and other institutions.

In addition to his symbolic significance, Bettel has also been an effective and popular leader in Luxembourg. During his tenure, he has implemented a range of policies aimed at promoting sustainability, social justice, and economic development.

He has been praised for his commitment to environmental issues, as well as his efforts to support working families and combat discrimination in all its forms.

Before becoming Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel had a successful career as a lawyer. Born in 1973 in Luxembourg City, Bettel studied law at the University of Nancy in France before returning to Luxembourg to begin his legal career.

He worked for several law firms, eventually rising to the position of senior partner at his own firm, where he specialized in corporate and media law.

In addition to his legal work, Bettel was also active in politics from an early age. He joined the Democratic Party of Luxembourg (DP) in 1989 and became increasingly involved in the party’s activities over the years.

He was elected to the Luxembourg City Council in 1999 and served in that role for several years before being elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 1999. He held various positions within the DP over the years, eventually becoming the party’s leader in 2013, just prior to his election as Prime Minister.

At the 2023 elections a new coalition government was formed with Bettel taking on the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

OIP Staff. This post was first published in 2020 and has subsequently been updated.


