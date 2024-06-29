Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

On This Gay Day | Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law was passed in 2013

History

On this day in 2013 Russian President Vladamir Putin signed a bill known as the federal law for “the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values”.

Outside of Russia it’s been dubbed the anti-gay propoganda law. It was passed by the Russian parliament on June 11th 2013, and Putin made it official just over a fortnight later.

- Advertisement -

The law called for action to be taken to prevent the LGBT community as a normal part of Russian society, saying the promotion of non-traditional relationships would be harmful to children.

The introduction of the law was widely condemned by human rights groups including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.

Russian President Vladamir Putin

In 2022 the law was expanded to outlaw any promotion, reference or symbolism relating the gay, lesbian and transgender people regardless of age group.

Researchers have claimed that since the introduction of the laws the level of hate crimes directed at LGBT people in Russia have increased three-fold.

Latest

News

Singapore’s LGBTIQA+ community call for Equality at Pink Dot 16

0
Pink Dot 16 called for more "equality".
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out all the new music.
Local

Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says it’s disappointing Pride Fairday is moving to Perth

0
The event will have a new home at Supreme Court Gardens in 2024.
News

US President Joe Biden pardons military personal convicted under gay sex ban

0
President Biden said "I am righting an historic wrong ."

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Singapore’s LGBTIQA+ community call for Equality at Pink Dot 16

0
Pink Dot 16 called for more "equality".
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
Check out all the new music.
Local

Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says it’s disappointing Pride Fairday is moving to Perth

0
The event will have a new home at Supreme Court Gardens in 2024.
News

US President Joe Biden pardons military personal convicted under gay sex ban

0
President Biden said "I am righting an historic wrong ."
News

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he’s appalled by racist and homophobic comments

0
The party has dropped several candidates in the UK election.

Singapore’s LGBTIQA+ community call for Equality at Pink Dot 16

Graeme Watson -
Pink Dot 16 called for more "equality".
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
Check out all the new music.
Read more

Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon says it’s disappointing Pride Fairday is moving to Perth

Graeme Watson -
The event will have a new home at Supreme Court Gardens in 2024.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture