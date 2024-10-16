One Direction singer Liam Payne dies aged 31

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died in Buenos Aires, Aregentina after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony.

The 31-year-old singer fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel according to a statement from police. They said they were called to the hotel around 5pm local time regarding a man acting aggressively and there was concern they were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Payne’s body was reportedly found in the internal courtyard of the hotel after falling around 14 metres and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Liam Payne walks the red carpet of amfAR Gala Night at La Permanente building on September 22, 2018 in Milan, Italy.(Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin)

Payne had reportedly been in the country for several weeks and had attended a show by his former One Direction band mate Niall Horan on 2nd October.

Payne found fame as a member of boy band One Direction who came to prominence through the TV show The X Factor in 2010. The band was formed by Simon Cowell who took five solo singers who had failed to make it through the competition.

Alongside Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Lois Tomlinson they topped the charts around the globe and became teen sensations. All five members have gone on to have successful solo careers.

After the band broke up Payne released his sole solo release LP1 in 2019. He was reportedly working on a follow up album and released the single Teardrops earlier in 2024.

Payne previously dated singer Cheryl Cole from 2016 until 2018, their son was born in 2017. Since late 2022 Payne had been in a relationship with social media influencer Kate Cassidy. The singer had previously spoken about his struggles with alcoholism and suicide ideation.

Tributes to the singer have come from other in the music industry. Electronic musician Zedd, Jedward and Paris Hilton are among those to remember the singer with great affection.

Boyzone member Mikey Graham described the news as tragic and suggested that record companies needed to take more care of young artists who experience sudden fame.

“I think it would be a wise move for record companies to have psychologists on their books from now on in his memory as a duty of care for the vulnerability of their young talent.” Graham posted to social media site X. “Fame can be very damaging especially in today’s world. Lots of money. Nobody to help. Lots of yes people. Nobody honest.”

