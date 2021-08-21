One more chance to see ‘The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband’

The deliciously dark comedy The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband is back by popular demand for one show only at Elmar’s in the Valley on August 27.

Written by Debbie Isitt and directed by Jane Sherwood for Much Productions, the story follows Kenneth and Hilary who have been married for nearly 20 years.

As middle age approaches, Kenneth finds himself in the arms of another woman – but, juggling the affections of two women, his world becomes a tangle of lies and deceit.

When Hilary invites Ken and his new lover over for dinner, he readily accepts unaware of what delicacies Hilary plans to serve.

Jarrod Buttery plays Kenneth; “If, as is said, everyone is necessarily the hero of his own life story, then Kenneth is merely a victim – a middle-aged man worried about the future, seeking only sustenance and affection,” he said.

“In reality, he’s the epitome of selfishness, thinking only of his gut and his groin.

“He leaves his wife for a younger mistress but keeps returning for meals, so his comeuppance comes as no surprise.

“Playing the villain can be fun but Kenneth’s behaviour is so appalling, and some of his lines so gobsmackingly awful, that it’s enough to make anybody cringe!”

Involved in theatre for more than 30 years, Buttery was one of the founding members of Blak Yak Theatre and has performed in a plethora of productions with Melville, Roleystone, Garrick, Limelight, Playlovers, KADS, Old Mill, Kwinana and Harbour Theatres.

He directed the first Terry Pratchett play to be staged in Australia, was named best director at the 2004 South West Drama Festival for his production of Heide’s Last Hit and directed the sold-out season of The Ladies Foursome earlier this year.

“Meredith Hunter, who plays Hilary, and I performed in The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband five years ago at Harbour Theatre,” Jarrod said.

“It was an award-winning production and has always been one of our favourite shows.

“We’re thrilled to have the chance to revisit these characters, alongside the talented Phoebe Deklerk, under the fresh eye of award-winning director Jane Sherwood.”

Phoebe Deklerk plays Laura.

“Laura is a ballsy, lonely woman caught in an older man’s honey trap, who realises later on that she could’ve done better,” Phoebe said.

“Keeping Laura strong is the main challenge because my own natural response is to tend and befriend.

“Making Laura determined and courageous for the whole show, including when she tells Hilary about the affair, is something I’m working on.

“I will also have to stop myself from laughing at some of the lines, actions and just how silly Kenneth is, in the eyes of a modern woman.”

First performing as a 12-year-old, Phoebe performed extensively in musicals at high school before going on to become a professional classical singer.

She has appeared in numerous shows with the Gilbert and Sullivan Societies of WA and Victoria and various cabarets at Fringe World.

“The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband is a black comedy with strong feminist currents, which I love,” Phoebe said. “The title itself got me on board.

“How many times do we wish we could just kill and bury our lovers instead of having to have an adult conversation and explain why it’s over?”

The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband plays at 6pm August 27. Tickets for the show include a two-course dinner. Book tickets now.

Elmar’s in the Valley is at 8731 West Swan Rd, Henley Brook.

Source: Media Release

