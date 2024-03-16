One Nation MP Ben Dawkins to push anti-transgender motion

One Nation MP Ben Dawkins will call on the Western Australian Legislative Assembly to support a motion that activist groups have described as “anti-trans”.

When parliament sits next week Dawkins will put forward a motion calling on the Legislative Council to agree that a person’s biological sex is a fact, and that it is not scientifically possible to change your biological sex from one sex to another at a cellular level.

The MP will also ask his parliamentary colleagues to agree to the statement that “in some settings, biological sex is more important than gender identity.”

The motion will not create any legislation or change any laws, but if passed would be a reflection of the parliament’s thinking and values.

Local activist group Queer Liberation Boorloo say the proposal is “harmful to transgender, gender-diverse and intersex folks.”

They’ve called on community members to attend a snap rally outside parliament on Wednesday at midday.

Dawkins joined the parliament in 2023 following the retirement of Alannah MacTiernan. He had been the fifth candidate on Labor’s ticket at the 2021 election.

Prior to taking his seat Dawkins was expelled from the Labor Party as he had been charged with 43 counts of breaching a violence restraining order. He was later removed from the party and ended up being convicted of 35 of the charges.

Dawkins was given a 10-month community-based order and a $2,000 fine. The magistrate declined his request for a spent conviction.

Initially sitting in the chamber as an independent, in February 2024 Dawkins joined Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party.

With WA Labor holding 21 seats of the 36 seats in the Legislative Council Dawkin’s motion has little hope of passing, but the debate over the motion will give politicians an opportunity to share their thoughts about transgender people, their lives and healthcare.

Seven of the remaining seats are held by the Liberal party, the National party holds three, Legalise Cannabis have two seats, while The Greens and Daylight Savings have one each.

Dawkin’s proposal may find support from The Liberals, some in the Nationals, and Sophie Moermond from Legalise Cannibals – but it is difficult to see it getting enough votes to be endorsed.

