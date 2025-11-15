Orville Peck has a bold new EP and a stunning video for ‘Drift Away’

Masked country singer Orville Peck has a new EP and the lead single Drift Away comes with a stunning video.

The lead single has been described as channeling the late Roy Orbison with its swooning vocal, while other critics have noted it might have a Bruce Springsteen influence.

It’s featured on Peck’s new EP Appaloosa which has just been released.

The video follows a group of small town youths, while Peck appears performing on a stage with deep blue curtains.

For a long time the identity of Orville peck was unknown, but fans eventually figured it out and it was revealed his real name is Daniel Pitout.

He grew up in South Africa but later lived in Canada and London. He studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and went on to appear as Peter Pan in the West End production of the Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Pitout had once appeared in the iconic gay magazine BUTT, and they recognised his distinctive tattoos.

In 2016 he created the character of masked singer Orville Peck and released his debut album Pony. That was followed up with 2002’s Bronco and last year’s Stampede.

This year Peck made a return to the theatrical realm when he played the Emcee is the Broadway production of Cabaret. He recently spent some time in Australia filming a new Street Fighter movie.