Out of the Woods festival shares an impressive line-up

Out of the Woods will return to Fremantle this October and the two-day music festival has a very impressive line-up.

Promising something for everyone, the diverse range of artists playing includes DMA’S, who will be joined by stalwarts Boy & Bear and The Temper Trap.

Chet Faker will play his first set to WA crowds as Chet Faker since 2015. Northeast Party House, Skegss and Winston Surfshirt promise to bring the good vibes and Meg Mac and Montaigne (pictured) are on the lineup too.

UK act Django Django will deliver their psych-disco hits and NZ powerhouse duo Broods are coming too.

If you want to get your dance on, WA’s own Slumberjack will be joined by KLP, Kinder, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Stace Cadet (pictured) all on board to keep your feet moving.

Plus you can catch Dulcie, Project Bexx, Chela (pictured), Smol Fish, Ra Ra Viper, Grunge Barbie and heaps more of WA’s finest. The Homopolitan crew on are onboard too.

There’s also lots of local talent with Pond alumni Shiny Joe Ryan & The Sky Dolphins, The Psychotic Reactions, Angie Colman and Rabbit Island.

The two-day celebration of art and music will take place in Fremantle on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October.

Presale tickets available 4PM AWST Monday 3 July Register for presale here. General tickets on sale 8AM AWST Wednesday 5 July from Oztix.

