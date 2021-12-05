Out Of The Woods: WA’s newest festival boasts all-star roster

Epic times are forecast in beautiful Busselton, with the arrival of a brand new multi-day, multi-stage music festival, Out Of The Woods. Featuring a stacked line up, the fresh-faced festival is ready to welcome you with open arms and promises a bunch of memorable moments.

A huge weekend with an eccentric flare, Out Of The Woods offers a safe and inclusive place to express yourself and enjoy new experiences. A celebration of all things unique, the two day festival will take over picturesque Barnard Park on the Busselton foreshore, finally giving you an excuse to wear clashing patterns and dance your heart out under the cosmos.

With community, collaboration and diversity at the heart of the event, Out Of The Woods is one big party where everyone’s invited and all are welcome – including these incredible artists;

Nostalgic to emerging, the line up caters to all music lovers. Multiple ARIA award winning folk treasures Angus & Julia Stone will join Brissy’s beloved Ball Park Music and The Jungle Giants. Aussie legends Grinspoon and alt rockers Faker are back, hitting the stage with their instantly recognisable tunes. Thundamentals, Hermitude and Hot Dub Time Machine will bring the party vibes.

Baker Boy, Holy Holy, Jack River, Miiesha and Odette are just a handful of the incredibly diverse artists also heading to Busselton, and will be joined by a huge array of the finest WA artists around including Alter Boy, Adrian Dzvuke and Grievous Bodily Calm.

There will be heaps of incredible art installations to marvel at, along with plenty to discover throughout the site – we’re talking secret bars, hidden dance floors, unique activities and WA’s finest festival food and beverages.

A strictly limited 24 hour presale will run from 4PM AWST Wednesday 8 December, your best chance to secure tickets for yourself, or the perfect Christmas present for that someone special. Make sure you register now to get access to the presale.

So load up the film camera, get the road trip playlists sorted and round up your mates to make sure you’re a part of the very first Out Of The Woods festival.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.