OUTinPerth: Correction and Apology to Senator Amanda Stoker

Filed under Uncategorized | Posted by admin

On 4 December 2019 we published an article There’s something eerily familiar about this photo in which we asserted that Senator Amanda Stoker, her husband and children were affiliated with and/or emulating the Russian Government’s Heterosexual Pride movement.

We had no basis for making such a claim, and there is no evidence of any connection whatsoever between Senator Stoker and either the Russian Government or any such movement.

The publishers of OUTinPerth accept that this was untrue and without foundation, and that it was particularly inappropriate to use the images of her spouse and children in the process of making this claim. OUTinPerth withdraws this statement and apologises unreservedly to Senator Stoker for the harm caused to her and her family.

Graeme Watson, Managing Editor