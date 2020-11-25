OUTinPerth wins WA Mental Health Award for news media

OUTinPerth was recognised for our contribution to supporting mental health in Western Australia at the 2020 Mental Health Awards.

Co-editors Leigh Andrew Hill and Graeme Watson were presented with the WA Mental Health News Media Award for outstanding news reporting, contributing to mental health in WA.

The awards were held at a glamorous ceremony at Perth’s Hyatt Regency Hotel and honoured community groups, health professionals and individuals who have demonstrated mental health excellence, innovation, and initiative to improving people’s mental health.

Host Di Darmody said since it’s inception in 2002 OUTinPerth has kept WA’s LGBTIQ+ community connected as the state’s only dedicated and independent LGBTIQ+ publication.

“OutinPerth’s team take careful consideration with any story into mental health ensuring Mindframe guidelines are adhered to, providing balanced opinions when necessary, and not giving hateful or pseudo-scientific views a platform without challenge.

“The publication is dedicated to ensuring that the LGBTIQ+ community have the best possible information at hand to make sure they know where to seek support, how to offer support to their peers who may be struggling, and to encourage the community to consider the experiences of those who may be a greater risk of poorer mental health.” Darmondy said announcing the award.

The event was opened by Roger Cook, the Minister for Mental Health, who praised nominees for their work in the field, and said there is no more important task than ensuring people have a pathway to living happy and productive lives.

“Tonight we’re honouring those who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others, you’re an extraordinary group of people working with finite resources for an infinite problem, and from that perspective I think the whole community owes a debt of gratitude to the work that you do.” Minister Cook said.

Receiving awards and recognition was North Albany Senior High School and Ocean Road Primary School who were co-winners Children and Young People Mentally Healthy Education Award for 2020.

The Lifeline Prevention and Promotion Award winners were The Wellbeing Zone, Virginia Catterall was winner of the Lived Experience Impact and Inspiration Award, while the South West Aboriginal Medical Service were the recipient of the Support Association Diversity Award.

Lorenzo Martinez won the Mental Health Employee Volunteer Excellence Award for his volunteer work with the Royal Perth Hospital Bentley Group, and Sodexo picked up the Mentally Healthy Workplace Award.

Also among the nominees for the award was Bella Broadway who was a finalist for the Even Keel Bipolar Support Association Diversity Award.

