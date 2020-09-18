OUTspoken: Digital LGBTQIA+ poetry event tonight



Join WA Poets Inc and friends tonight for an evening of LGBTQIA+ poetry and help raise funds for our friends at Rainbow Kinection, Noongar Radio’s LGBTQIA+ program.

OUTspoken will be hosted tonight on Zoom, with award-winning poet and the evening’s MC, Scott-Patrick Mitchell.

The event will feature verses from Ysadora Alexander, Zenatalla Ibrahim, Danny Clark aka Love, Of Memory & Furniture author Bron Bateman, XYZ Award for Innovation in Spoken Word winner Fable Goldsmith and Australian Poetry Slam champion Jesse Oliver.

All ages are welcome to attend the online event, and viewers will be warned of mature content or given trigger warnings where applicable.

OUTspoken is held online tonight, Friday 18th September, from 6pm. For more information head to Facebook.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.