Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

News

A petition at Change.org calling for broadcaster Sky News to remove a report that targeted a teacher who is transgender has attracted over 1,300 signatures in just a few days.

Local man Dylan Green launched the petition after the broadcaster aired a report that named his friend who is a high school maths teacher, while also sharing where she could be found on social media.

- Advertisement -

The report said parents at St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Perth were upset that the school had employed teachers who were transgender and non-binary, and that students were expected to use pronouns that aligned with the teacher’s gender.

Speaking to OUTinPerth Dylan shared he started the petition because he felt the approach taken by Sky News crossed a line by targeted individual people.

“I was pretty angry at the injustice of it.” Green said. “The fearmongering. Average people watching that who might not know a trans person, or know the community, will see it and believe it.

“It’s pretty brazen.” Green said of the decision to include details of the teacher’s social media profile.

“Being publicly outed, publicly named, and her image shown, it’s disgusting and it’s dangerous.” he said. Green said the broadcaster should apologise and remove the report from their online platforms.

In the report from Sky News senior reporter Caroline Marcus Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart was also quoted, calling for the establishment of an Australian version of right-wing American lobby group Moms for America.

Sky News returned to the story on Sunday morning on the Outsiders program with hosts Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow praising Rinehart’s call for “wokeness” to be removed from school curriculums.

“Well done to Gina Rinehart, we need people of influence to push back against the woke insanity, particularly where it’s infecting children in schools.” Rowan Dean said.

James Morrow argued that insisting that students respect teacher’s pronouns would lead to other disciplinary problems.

“It creates this discipline issues for schools. We’ve seen other schools in Australia where students have used the rules around this to create all sorts of other disciplinary issues.” Morrow said. “The students can use this to challenge authority in other places.”

Later in the report Rowan Dean encouraged viewers to follow the social media accounts of activist Celine Baumgarten who recently made a video naming and showing photographs of a Victorian school teacher who runs an LGBTIQA+ club at the primary school she works at. The teacher’s social media accounts were also highlighted.

Baumgarten’s video has been removed following a takedown order from Australia’s E-Safety Commissioner. She is appealing the decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. 

Transgender rights group says reporting threatens people’s safety

The Trans Justice Project has raised concern over the reporting, and the move to target individuals.

“Outing LGBTSBQIA+ people violates our privacy and threatens our safety. If a person chooses not to publicly disclose their gender identity or sexual orientation, journalists must respect that.” the group said.

“These US-style tactics of bullying and intimidation are dangerous, both for schools and LGBTSBIQA+ educators.”

“Responsible media reporting on trans issues is vital to the safety of our community. When journalism is ethical and effective, it can inform the public, dispel misinformation, and create an environment where trans people can thrive.” the Trans Justice Project said online.

Latest

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

0
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea will be a highlight of the Spanish Film Festival.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
From disco showtunes to country disco mash ups, psych rock guitars jams and indie dance goodness, we traverse many genres.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

0
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea will be a highlight of the Spanish Film Festival.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
From disco showtunes to country disco mash ups, psych rock guitars jams and indie dance goodness, we traverse many genres.
News

Teachers’ association delays conference that was to focus on trans exclusion in sport

0
The conference has been delayed after media inquiries about its content.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

OUTinPerth -
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
Read more

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

Graeme Watson -
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Read more

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

Graeme Watson -
The Teacher Who Promised the Sea will be a highlight of the Spanish Film Festival.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture