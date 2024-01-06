Palm Springs Film Awards for Colman Domingo and Billie Eilish

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Movie awards season has kicked off in the USA with the annual Palm Springs International Film Awards. The star-studded event saw actor Colman Domingo and musician Billie Eilish among the winners.

Colman Domingo was the recipient of a Spotlight Award for his acting in the film Rustin. The biopic sees Domingo portray Bayard Rustin who worked alongside Dr Martin Luther King and is recognised as having a significant effect on the gay rights movement, although he did not describe himself as a gay rights activist until later in life.

Domingo was introduced by musician Lenny Kravitz who outlined the breadth of the actor’s talents. Kravitz shared that he’s had a long friendship with the actor, and he helped him find the inspiration to write the song he contributed to Rustin.

“Colman Domingo is many things.” Kravitz said, “He’s a teacher, an activist, a playwright, a producer, a kind, generous, and hilariously funny man – and a brilliant and talented actor.”

Accepting the award Domingo praised the film’s director George C. Wolfe and said portraying Bayard Rustin had been the honour of a lifetime and he appreciated the faith people had it allowing him to lead the film.

“To lead a film that inspires all of us to come together collectively, and demand change to protect all of our civil and human rights, to imagine when we have faith in one and other what an extraordinary world we could build.” Domingo said.

Billie Eilish and her collaborator brother Finneas O’Connell are the first songwriters to receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the event.

They were recognised for their work on the movie Barbie through their song What Was I Made For? Eilish said the song was for anyone who was struggling emotionally.

“I’d really like to say this award, and any and all recognition this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopeless and the feeling of existential dread.”

The signer shared she’s often felt dark and had thoughts about “not wanting to be here”, but she imploded anyone with those feelings to have patience.

“Be patient with yourself and know that I think it is worth it all, and I think it is good to be alive now. I didn’t feel like that for a very long time.” Eilish said. The singer said she’d been proud to part of the Barbie movie and its positive message.

Among the award winners were actor Emma Stone recognised for her work on the film Poor Things, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Da’vine Joy Randolph and Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction and Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.

The Vanguard Award was given to the epic film Killers of the Flower Moon, while Barbie director Greta Gerwig was named Director of the Year.

Graeme Watson, images: Getty Images.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.