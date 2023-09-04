Take a look at Colman Domingo as civil rights campaigner Bayard Rustin

Coleman Domingo, best known for playing Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead, portrays Bayard Rustin in a new biopic about the civil rights leader.

Rustin who worked alongside Dr Martin Luther King is recognised as having a significant effect on the gay rights movement although he did not describe himself as a gay rights activist until later in life.

The activist worked alongside the legendary civil rights leader and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington. Rustin never kept his sexuality as secret and is quoted as saying on the day he was born Black; he was also born homosexual.

The film has been produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and is set to screen on Netflix on 17th November after a short theatrical release. The film’s cast also includes Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright and Michael Potts. British actor Aml Ameen, who previously appeared in The Bill and Sense8 will play Dr Martin Luther King.

The script was written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. Black previously won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for his script for the biopic of Harvey Milk.

Take a look at the trailer for the film.

OIP Staff

