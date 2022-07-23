Panic! at the Disco return with new ‘Grease’ inspired track

Multi-platinum pop-punkers Panic! At The Disco have just released their new single Middle of a Breakup.
The song was produced and written by Brendon Urie alongside Jake Sinclair & Mike Viola.
The video, directed by Brendan Walter, who also worked on High Hopes and Viva Las Vengeance has dropped alongside the single.
Middle of a Breakup follows the release of Viva Las Vengeance, the title track off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, due out August 19th on Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.
Viva Las Vengeance also scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts.
Middle of a Breakup is out now.
Image: Alex Stoddard
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.