Paramount+ to host global Star Trek Day celebrations

Boldly go where no one has gone before with Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.

Live from the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the Star Trek Universe, along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout. Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration online and on social media.

On September 8, 1966, Star Trek debuted for the first time on television with The Man Trap, the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope.

56 years later, Paramount+ honours this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy with the service’s third annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.

Fans can join Paramount+ and co-hosts Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Space Force) and Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman), co-hosts of Star Trek: The Pod Directive, for two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming that will unite iconic cast members from the television series as they gather in person to celebrate Star Trek, with a few surprises along the way.

The event will kick-off live from the Star Trek Day red carpet with co-hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jackie Cox and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) interviewing Star Trek cast members from past to present.

The conversations will include the casts from the following Star Trek television series Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd; Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Dawnn Lewis; Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew; and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun.

Star Trek Day will also be celebrated with a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans around the world with the debut of in-person Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals. The Delta Portals will be set up for a limited time in select cities internationally, from Wednesday, 7 September to Friday, 9 September.

Each location will have three Star Trek Deltas, each seven feet tall and featuring QR codes that, when scanned on Instagram, transform the objects into mixed-reality portals that bring the user into the world of Star Trek. Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds.

Australian Star Trek fans can experience the Augmented Reality Delta Portals from Thursday, 8 September to Friday, 9 September in the atrium of Melbourne’s iconic Federation Square or join in the celebrations online.

