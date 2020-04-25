Partner of police officer killed in Victoria shares his loss

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Victoria saw the tragic death of four police officers this week when they were hit by a truck after pulling over another vehicle.

Constable Glen Humphris died alongside Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

Yesterday Humpris’ partner Todd Robinson spoke to the media about finding out that Glen was one of the officers killed in the horrific accident.

“I was shocked, I wasn’t expecting it, but I knew something wasn’t right” Robinson said, sharing that shortly afterwards police officials arrived on his doorstep to deliver the tragic news.

Constable Humphris joined the Police Service in 2019 and was completing his Probationary Constable Extended Training Scheme in Collingwood. His partner works in the Defence force and the couple have moved to Victoria from NSW for his work.

The four officers had been involved in the apprehension of an alleged speeding vehicle when a truck veered into the emergency lane hitting their two cars and the luxury Porche that they had pulled over. All four officers were out of their vehicles at the time of the accident.

Police have revealed that the man they pulled over, Melbourne mortgage broker Richard Pusey, fled the scene.

Yesterday they alleged in court that Pusey had been caught on Senior Constable Taylor’s body camera after the crash complaining about the damage to his vehicle, and had filmed the officer as she was pinned by the truck on his mobile phone before leaving the scene. Pusey handed himself into police the following day.

He has been charged with multiple offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Pusey has also been charged with interfering with evidence because he removed two mobile phones from his car after the accident. Police additionally laid charges of failing to remain after a drug test, failing to exchange details and three counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Pusey did not apply for bail and has been remanded in custody for a committal mention on July 16. His lawyer has noted that his client has several mental health issues.

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville said the comments allegedly made by Pusey after the accident were “Completely sickening and disgusting.” The Minister said she hoped that the victims families would never have to hear them.

Speaking to Q-News Todd Robinson said his partner had been proud to be a Victorian police officer and had loved helping people.

“He chose to become a police officer. He loved it, he loved helping people. Being there if someone was in trouble and being supportive to the community. He was so proud to be a Victoria policeman.

“He wore a uniform, but he was a person under that uniform who came home to someone.

“On that day he didn’t. That door’s not going to open. He’s not going to come home.” Robinson said.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.