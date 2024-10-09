Patricia Karvelas moves to new role at the ABC

The ABC has announced that Patricia Karvelas will be leaving her slot on ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program to take on a new cross-platform role at the broadcaster in 2025.

The new role will include a key anchoring role on the ABC NEWS Channel in national politics.

Karvelas will also host a new politics podcast, in addition to continuing to present public discussion forum Q+A and weekly political wrap The Party Room.

The new role means she will be leaving Radio National after 10 years with the network, seven with RN Drive and three with RN Breakfast.

“After a decade it’s time to change it up and I’m ready to lean into a new cross-platform role,” Karvelas said.

“I want to thank the ABC for the opportunities it has provided me through my decade here. It continues to be the most important public institution in the country in my view and I want to help build its connections with voters across the country.

“I’ll miss the Radio National audience enormously. There’s something magical about waking up when the country is asleep to bring the big news and conversations to the country.”

ABC Director, News Justin Stevens said the expanded role recognised that the journalist was one of the broadcaster’s top performers.

“Patricia Karvelas is a talented presenter and formidable political journalist. She has done a superb job over many years on the RN network.

“In 2025 we want her to play a bigger role across our platforms to cover politics for our audience. We’re excited to see her have a broader audience across audio, TV and digital for ABC NEWS.”

Details of the new audio and TV projects will be announced in coming weeks, with the new presenter of RN Breakfast also to be announced soon.

Karvelas has spent time at The Australian, Sky News and SBS during her long media career.