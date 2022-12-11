Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after a bomb threat at her concert

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singing superstar Patti LaBelle was rushed off stage at her Milwaukee concert over the weekend when the venue received a bomb threat.

The 78-year-old performer was accepting a bunch of flowers from a front row fan when security personnel quickly moved in and escorted a surprised LaBelle from the stage.

Audience members were left confused for a few moments until they too were asked to leave the venue. LaBelle was reportedly only three songs into her show when it came to a sudden halt.

The venue later released a statement explaining what had happened.

“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit,” the statement said. “We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

The singer is currently touring across the USA and has upcoming shows in

She began her career in the early 1960’s as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebells. The other members of the band were Cindy Birdsong, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash. The trio scored their first hit in with I Sold My Heart to the Junkman.

In 1967 Birdsong decamped to join The Supremes, and the band changed their name, becoming LaBelle. They scored their biggest success in 1974 with their album Nightbirds, which contained the massive hit Lady Marmalade.

Patti La Bell’s solo career continued to spawn hits in the 1980’s with songs including Stir It Up, New Attitude and the ballad One My Own. Patti LaBelle’s 1989 song If You Asked Me was later a bit for Celine Dion.

The singer has continued to release albums and tour the world, but she’s also remembered for an embarrassing performance in the 1996 when her background singers went missing

“Where my background singers” LaBelle was left calling out when she suddenly found herself on stage alone and searching for the cue cards with the words to the song This Christmas.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.