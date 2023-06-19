Paul Capsis is returning to The Maj with a brand new acoustic show

Paul Capsis leaves the characters and costumes behind in his first-ever solo acoustic program up close and unplugged.



Dry My Tears is coming to Perth for just one night on Saturday 1st July for a show Downstairs at the Maj.

Accompanied by Francis Greep on piano, Dry My Tears is described as an unexpected, intimate recital well deserving of the rave reviews it’s been getting over the last year.

The show will see Capsis perform some well-known numbers including selections from Cabaret, as well as songs by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, Nina Simone and Janis Joplin. These appear alongside more modern works from Billy Joel, Elton John and Melody Gardot.

Capsis has won Perth audiences over many times with his brilliant interpretations of much-loved songs and captivating performances. His most recent show at The Maj earned a five-star review from OUTinPerth contributor Terry Larder.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

