Paul McCartney’s latest album to get the remix and remake treatment

Paul McCartney’s latest album McCartney III is a pleasant listen but it’s not set the world on fire, but maybe the songs will appeal to different audiences after they’ve been remixed and recreated by some of the most talented electronic and indie artists working today.

Beck, Khruangbin, St Vincent, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Phoebe Bridgers, Massive Attack and Anderson Paak are among the artists who’ve signed on to McCartney III Reminaged and upcoming remix and remake version of the former Beatles latest record.

Here’s the track listing; 1. Find My Way (feat. Beck) 2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike) 3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin) 4. Women And Wives (St.Vincent Remix) 5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix) 6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) 7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix) 8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix) 9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme) 10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix) 11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix). If you opt for the physical release you get one extra tune, 12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix).

The first taste of the companion album is hip-hop artist Dominic Fike’s take on The Kiss of Venus. He transforms the song from a acoustic ballad into an RnB jam. The new record will be out on 16th April.

