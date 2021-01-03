Paulini, Jack Vidgen and Mel Buttle are in ‘I’m a Celebrity’

The new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – Australia has begun with a handful of popstars, reality TV faces, radio announcers and sport stars heading into the camp.

This year the show has been filmed in Australia instead of its usual location of South Africa. The challenges of the coronavirus has also seen the entire series be pre-recorded, so all the celebrities on the show are actually safe at home already.

The first episode began with game show host Paulini being joined by fellow singer Jack Vidgen and radio host and The Block contestant Jess Eva. Hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris revealed that a big change to the show this year was that the famous faces would be split into three teams with Paulini, Jack and Jess as the tram captains. They were sent to the camp via a parachute jump out of a helicopter and into a lake.

Next up game show Grant Denyer appeared and was joined by 90’s soap actor and pop star Toni Pearen and queer comedian Mel Buttle. They faced off each in a quiz game hosted by last years winner Miguel Maestre which saw food being catapulted at their faces for incorrect answers.

The third trio to join the show tonight were AFL star Travis Varcoe, radio announcer and comedian Ash Williams, and reality TV star Abbie Chatfield. The three played a game which saw them battle spiders, beetles and snakes.

The three teams so far are Jess, Mel and Travis, facing off against Paulini, Grant and Ash, while Jack has Toni Pearen and Abbie Chatfield in his crew.

Possibly the most amusing part of the show is most of the celebrities had no idea of who the others were or what they’re achievements were. More contestants will be ‘revealed’ in Monday night’s episode, but for most people it won’t be too big a surprise as the full list of who is in this years show was leaked online several weeks ago.

With the pop factor of Toni Pearen and Paulini, the camp element of Jack Vidgen, and the sassy retorts of Mel Buttle, this is looking like one of the more interesting outings of the long running show.

