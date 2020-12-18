Paulini releases first new music in five years – an anthem for 2020

Paulini has a brand new song, it’s a breakup anthem for 2020, they year that we’ve definitely all had enough of. In the new tune the Australian Idol alum sings about how it’s time to cut ties with the year of lockdowns, lost work and so much antibacterial gel.

Like many in the entertainment industry Paulini suddenly found all her bookings were cancelled, and projects were put on hold due to the coronavirus. So she picked up a pen and paper and focused on sing writing.

To record the tune Paulini teamed up with producer Andro Martinez. The pair first worked together many years ago way before Paulini came to national attention on Australian Idol.

“It has a fun 90’s vibe, it took me back to a time when music was becoming everything in my life, it was awesome to go back to where it all began with Andro” Paulini said of the tune in a media release.

The track also includes a rap section by Antonio Chiapetta the 2019 ARIA Award Winner for Teacher of the Year.

“When I first heard the track Twenty Twenty, I was stocked to think that Paulini liked my flow enough to want to connect on the track.” Antonio said.

While Paulini’s not released any music for a few years she’s been busy in the world of musical theatre appearing in the Australian production of The Bodyguard and the flower power musical Hair.

Take a listen to Twenty Twenty.

OIP Staff

