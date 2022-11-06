Peaches is coming to Perth with her ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ tour

Provocative musician Peaches is bringing her The Teaches of Peaches Tour to Perth in 2023 as part of the Perth Festival.

An iconic feminist musician, producer, director and performance artist, Peaches has spent more than two decades pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, dramatically altering the landscape of popular culture as she forged a bold, sexually progressive path that’s opened the doors for countless others to follow.

Through music, art, film, theatre, television and books, she has upended stereotypes and embraced taboos, challenging social norms and patriarchal power structures while championing LGBTQ+ rights and issues of gender and sexual identity with biting wit and fearless originality.

At her live performances, Peaches turns the stage into her personal playground. With outrageous costuming and provocative choreography, it’s been described as a show you will not want to miss.

In her two-decade long career Peaches has released many memorable albums including Fancypants Hoodlum, The Teaches of Peaches, Fatherfucker, Impeach My Bush, I Feel Cream and Rub.

One of her most famous songs is Fuck the Pain Away, she recently shared a video of her live performance of the tune. Is it safe to watch at work – well it all depends on where you work….

Peaches has also collaborated with a wide range of artists including Iggy Pop, Bloc Party, Chicks on Speed, Pink, The Flaming Lips and even Christina Aguilera.

The iconic artist will be preforming at The Rechabite on Sunday 26th February.

OIP Staff

