Perfume Genius leaves Perth off Australian tour itnerary

Perfume Genius is heading to Australia but if you’re in Perth you’ll need to book a plane ticket to see Mike Hadreas in action, because Western Australia is not on the tour itinerary.

Mike Hadreas and his band will bring the electrifying Perfume Genius live show to Australia for the first time since 2018, sharing songs from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately album along with songs from his beloved previous four albums.

The latest album was given 5 stars by OUTinPerth and describes as the artist’s, “most interesting and cohesive work yet”, when it was first released back in 2020. The record explores and subverts ideas of masculinity through a gay, American lens, culminating in a beautiful, honest LP that’s dripping with Hadreas’ singular sound.

Mike Hadreas spoke to OUTinPerth about his latest record shortly after it was released. Anyone who saw previous shows from Perfume’s Genius at the Perth Festival will attest to his amazing live performance abilities.

Sadly, if you want to see him this time round, you’re going to have to book some flights.

Perfume Genius – Australian Tour Dates – June 2022

Thursday 9 June & Friday 10 June – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Pre-sale Friday 18 March @ 12pm

General on sale Monday 21 March @ 11am

Saturday 11 June – VIVID Carriageworks, Sydney

Pre-sale Thursday 17 March @ 9am

General on sale Thursday 17 March @ 2pm

Wednesday 15 June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Presented by Jet Black Cat Music

Ticketmaster Pre-sale open Thursday 24 March

General on sale Monday 28 March

