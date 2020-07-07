Set My Heart On Fire Immediately: Perfume Genius talks new album

Mike Hadreas, AKA Perfume Genius, has released his fifth studio album – Set My Heart On Fire Immediately – to critical acclaim.

The new album explores and subverts ideas of masculinity through a gay, American lens, culminating in a beautiful, honest LP that’s dripping with Hadreas’ singular sound.

Graeme Watson caught up with Hadreas for a chat about the album, and he began by telling us how he’s adapting to releasing work in lockdown.

Listen in here.

So Loquacious · On The Line: Perfume Genius

