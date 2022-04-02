Perth audiences can see Van Gogh’s works in a whole new way

Perth audiences are going to get a chance to see the works of Vincent Van Gogh is a whole new way when Van Gogh Alive arrives at Supreme Court Gardens in May.

The world’s most visited multi-sensory experience celebrates the world’s most famous artist.

Van Gogh Alive is something that can entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this.

The large-scale, multi-sensory experience that has inspired over 8 million people across more than 75 cities around the world. The digital spectacular opens on 27 May for a strictly limited season.

From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience.

Van Gogh’s masterpieces come to life, giving visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. Visitors also have the chance to examine Van Gogh’s sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside his works.

Bruce Peterson, the creator of the experience says the experience is on that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

“Van Gogh Alive is an exceptionally innovative multi-sensory experience that took 18 months and countless iterations over the past decade to create.” Peterson said. “It was the very first of its kind in the world. Van Gogh Alive has really redefined the way many people around the world engage with art and culture and it has brought tremendous pleasure to audiences old and young, experienced and inexperienced in art and culture.”

Doors open to the public on 27 May, 2022. Tickets available online.

OIP Staff, images Grande Experiences.

