Perth Cabaret Collective’s ‘Brassy Broads’ head Downstairs at the Maj



A collection of Perth’s best jazz and cabaret performers are paying tribute to the legends of the genres with Brassy Broads.

From the divine Perth Cabaret Collective, Brassy Broads stars drag diva and Priscilla Queen of the Desert – The Musical lead Cougar Morrison, the always sultry Mia Mattheissen and dynamic powerhouse Victoria Newton.

The trio will celebrate the music of the legendary Judy Garland, Eartha Kitt, Edith Piaf, Liza Minnelli and more, honouring the women who paved the way for today’s aspiring chanteuses.

The playlist will include Judy’s Come Rain, Come Shine, Liza’s Cabaret, Eartha’s Champagne Taste and many more classics.

The divas will be joined by the collective’s nine-piece jazz band for a spectacular concert that’s certain to soothe your soul.

Brassy Broads is playing Downstairs at the Maj from October 27 – 29. For more info, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

