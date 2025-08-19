Perth International Burlesque Festival returns for 12th outing this October

The 12th annual Perth International Burlesque Festival is taking to stages across the state this October.

The festival include five showcase events, celebrating the artistry, diversity and connection of the burlesque community.

- Advertisement -

The celebrations kick off with Peep Show, a charity performance supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIASB+ people.

The official opening night will be The Tease Factory, with performances from the Reigning Queen of Burlesque Honey Bee Rose, International Burlesque Superstar Evana De Lune and Briefs Factory favourite Dale Woodbridge-Brown.

You can also catch a selection of the best the festival has to offer with Club Burlesque Gala at the State Theatre Centre of WA, and glitz it up with the Glitter Crash After Party at Connections Nightclub.

Regional audiences will also have a chance to catch these stars in Geraldton for one special night only on Saturday, 11 October.

Perth International Burlesque Festival runs from 3 – 19 October 2025. For the full program, head to perthburlesquefestival.com