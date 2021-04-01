Perth International Cabaret Festival receives huge boost with RISE funding

Perth International Cabaret Festival (PICF) is celebrating the news that they have been successful in their application for the Federal Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund.

The RISE Fund was designed to help reinvigorate the Australian arts sector, which is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19. PICF is one of 61 arts organisations who will be receiving funding from the latest funding round, one of only four in our state.

PICF Chair John Poulsen says the funding will mean our first PICF festival week will be a full and eclectic mix of cabaret artists from Western Australia and around the country, with something for everyone included in the programme.

“The RISE funding not only allows us to forge ahead with a very exciting line-up of culturally diverse cabaret artists and be able to include a range of established and emerging performers, but also means we also become a recognised part of the bigger picture of stimulating the live music industry which has suffered terribly since March 2020,” Poulsen said.

His Majesty’s Theatre will be activated as an artistic home and cabaret hub over nine days, with performances happening across three performance settings.

Programme announcements, including world premiere and WA first performances will be rolled out from April 12th when Artistic Director Michael Griffiths arrives in Perth for the PICF launch.

