Perth International Cabaret Festival reveal fabulous 2022 program

Perth International Cabaret Festival is set to make a triumphant return after their incredible debut extravaganza in 2021.

The team have released their 2022 program, loaded with incredible Australian artists set to light up His Majesty’s Theatre this June.

Headlining this year’s roster will be sister supremes Vika and Linda Bull, award-winning singer/songwriter Lior, the inimitable Paul Capsis and diva extraordinaire Meow Meow.

Vika and Linda have a special treat for Perth audiences, debuting their new album The Wait, their first creation in 19 years, blending their experiences across soul, pop, rock and gospel genres.

Lior will also be bringing a premiere for WA stages with his new album Animal In Hiding, joined by emerging artist Domini Forster and a string quartet.

Perth International Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Michael Griffiths says he couldn’t have been prouder of the 2021 inaugural cabaret festival, but this year’s festival is set to really get audiences loving what a cabaret festival is all about.

“We continue to champion world class Australian artists and provide opportunities for audiences to catch them in all their glory, as well as ‘off guard’ in spontaneous settings like our variety shows Up-Late Downstairs and the Closing Night Gala, through to workshops and conversations with artists,” Griffiths said of the venture.

“Our beloved, Vika and Linda have been traversing the world of cabaret with their signature blues and soulful pop and we are thrilled to host the launch of their new album for our opening night.”

“I saw singer / songwriter Lior perform in a cabaret setting in Edinburgh back in 2013 and he brought me to tears; this Sunday evening concert featuring a string quartet and singer Domini will be very special indeed.”

This year also sees a brand-new pop-up venue where the performance and the audience are both on the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre, with the audience seated at cabaret tables and the auditorium of the theatre providing a stunning backdrop to the show.

Festival patrons Gina Williams AM and Guy Ghouse will open this new venue with Songs from the Noongaroke Lounge; a never to be repeated (and exclusively created for the festival) night of cabaret Karaoke celebrating Noongar culture and language.

“I’m also delighted to announce the indefatigable Paul Capsis returning to Perth (after a 10 year break) with his show Up Close and Personal. There really is no-one like Paul so don’t miss this one!”, Griffiths said.

Closing weekend includes international diva sensation Meow Meow with her unforgettable show Simply Meow and the hit of the 2021 festival, The Closing Night Gala returns with a brand-new line-up.

“I’m also delighted that Gill Hicks with her award-winning show Still Alive (and Kicking) will play several nights in the Dress Circle Bar. Gill’s work is an extraordinary sharing of the life-changing events of the 2005 London bombings which left her with permanent injuries, most notably the loss of both her legs,” Griffiths continues.

“And, we continue to showcase local artists, like jazz darlings Libby Hammer and Ali Bodycoat, West End favourite Peter Cumins and opera singer Brigitte Heuser among others, in my favourite cabaret room in the country, the beloved Downstairs at His Maj.”

The 2022 program also includes a variety of free community events proudly supported by Lotterywest and City of Perth. This includes The Cabaret Choir, Cabaret Writing Masterclass, Singing in Noongar Workshop, Open Mic Night for artists and friends and meet the artist with Selina Jenkins and Gill Hicks.

“His Majesty’s Theatre is the perfect venue for a night out, so chase away your winter blues and join us for a stellar line up of cabaret’s finest,” Griffiths adds.

“You’ve never seen His Majesty’s look quite like this (unless you caught us last year, in which case you’re probably already champing at the bit)!”

“Can’t wait to see you again in June for seven nights of cabaret heaven.”

Perth International Cabaret Festival runs from June 18 – 26. For more information, head to perthcabaret.com.au

