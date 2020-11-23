Perth LGBTI Professionals Drinks finds a new home at Market Grounds

Popular networking event LGBTI Professionals Drinks has been off the agenda for most of 2020 but it’ll be back in December with a brand new home.

On Wednesday 2nd December the event will take up residence at Market Grounds in the city. Organisers are encouraging people to register for the event in advance, and there will be a limited number of walk-ins.

“Attendance is free as always and all are welcome, however due to Phase 4 restrictions please note that we will only be able to accommodate a limited number of walk-ins, so please register via EVENTBRITE to make sure you don’t miss out!” Organisers said announcing the return of the event.

Market Grounds is at 10 Telethon Avenue in the city, adjacent to the Perth Busport.

