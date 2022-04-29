Perth LGBTI Professionals is back, get ready to network again!

Perth LGBTI Professionals is back in May with another event at Market Grounds in the city.

The regular event is an opportunity for local LGBTQIA+ folks and allies to get together and share the amazing work they do in a friendly, casual setting.

The group drawing in a large crowd of people from all different backgrounds and everyone is welcome, but it’s strongly recommended that you register to secure your place.

The next gathering is on 26th May 2002 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. Find out more about this event on Facebook.

