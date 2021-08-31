Perth LGBTI Professionals returns to Market Grounds this Wednesday

Perth LGBTI Professionals is back this week with another event at Market Grounds in the city.
The regular event is an opportunity for local LGBTQIA+ folks and allies to get together and share the amazing work they do in a friendly, casual setting.
The group celebrated their first get-together of 2021 back in February, drawing in a large crowd of potential networkers.
If you’d like to register for the event, head over to Eventbrite.
Perth LGBTI Professionals is at Market Grounds from 5:30pm this Wednesday 1st September.
OIP Staff
