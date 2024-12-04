Perth makes final three short list for the 2030 Gay Games

Perth’s bid to host the 2020 Gay Games has progressed and we’re now in the final three cities to be considered for the event.

Last month representatives from Pride WA and Team Perth travelled to Washington DC to present Western Australia’s bid. Their presentation reportedly got a standing ovation was presented and included an impressive video showcasing the massive growth of LGBTIQA+ sporting groups in recent years.

Perth will now face off against Denver in the USA and Auckland in New Zealand to become the host of the event.

Pride WA CEO Dr Laurie Butterly, who is co-chair of the Perth bid, said they were excited about the prospect of Perth hosting the event.

“We’re incredibly excited to move into the Top 3 to host Gay Games 2030. Perth’s bid is from ground up; directly from Perth’s LGBTQIA+ sporting teams. We want the world to share in our dynamic, vibrant and inclusive community.”

Austin Manning, Officer of Site Selection at the Federation of Gay Games, said each city on the short list had put forward an impressive case to host the 2030 event.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Auckland, Denver, and Perth on advancing as finalists on this journey toward selecting the host city for Gay Games XIII in 2030.” he said.

“Each city has worked incredibly hard to present themselves as a potential host, and has firmly stamped their local culture and uniqueness onto their proposals. This milestone is not just about choosing a city; it’s about envisioning a future where LGBTQ+ sports and culture, and the values we have in common, shine brighter than ever.

“We look forward to the next 12 months and working closely with the three teams as they prepare their final bid books for review in October 2025.” Manning said.

The Gay Games are hosted every four years and bring thousands of participants to the host city. The 2018 Paris event involved over 10,000 athletes.

They are a mass participation sporting event focused on inclusion, personal best and fun for

the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. The event offers multiple sports accompanied by a series of

arts, cultural and entertainment events.

The Gay Games made their debut in San Francisco in 1982. Originally, they were called the Gay Olympics.

The idea for a gay sporting competition akin to the Olympics was the brainchild of Olympian Tom Waddell. Wadell participated in the Decathlon in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, before becoming a medical doctor. He saw the need for a LGBTIQA+ focused event as people often experienced discrimination in the sporting realm.

Unlike the Olympics, there is not qualifying round, those who are willing to make the trip to the host city and take part are welcomed, and there is no requirement to disclose your sexuality.

With thousands of athletes and spectators coming from interstate and overseas, Pride WA say the Gay Games will be a huge win for the WA tourism economy and put Perth on the global LGBTQIA+ map.

The next Gay Games are to be hosted in Valencia, Spain in 2026. The last time the Gay Games were hosted in Australia was Sydney 2002.

Originally 25 cities were considered for the 2030 event, but a succession of culls has brought the list down to the final three cities. A bid from Adelaide was unsuccessful, knocked out in an earlier round, while Melbourne withdrew their bid from contention.

Cape Town, Edmonton and Taipei were the three cities removed from contention in the current round. Melbourne opted to withdraw its bed despite the state’s Tourism Minister throwing shade on the other Australian bids earlier in the year.