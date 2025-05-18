Perth marks the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial

Perth’s annual participation in the International AIDS Candlelight memorial drew it’s largest crowd in years on Sunday night.

As the sun set, casting a golden light over the WA AIDS Memorial in Robertson Park in North Perth, people gathered to remember those lost to the HIV/AIDS pandemic. Thoughts were given to those lost long ago, and to others who have only recently departed.

Equally there was a focus on those who’ve worked in the sector to push forward research, better care and support, and those living full lives with HIV, who still sadly sometimes have to combat stigma and discrimination.

Charlie Manley speaks at the AIDS Candlelight Memorial 2025.

Host Lexi noted that the international event began in 1983 and brings people together for a moment of “reflection, remembrance and solidarity”.

“Since 1983 communities around the work have marked this day to honour the lives of those lost to AIDS, to support people living with HIV, and to renew our shared commitment to ending HIV and spreading awareness.”

The international theme for the 2025 event was – ‘We remember, we rise, we lead.’ Reflecting on the theme Lexi said it meant that not only to we remember people we lost, but we also remember that we carry forward their legacy.



Charlie Manley, a dedicated HIV peer worker at WAAC, spoke about his experience of living with HIV.

Manley said the AIDS pandemic had a profound impact on many different communities, and that impact continues to resonate today.

“We remember the people who died in silence. Often shunned, isolated or mistreated – often because of ignorance or fear. We remember the artists, the lovers, the activists, the carers, the friends, the bothers and sisters. While generations of vibrant lives taken too soon.”

Manley shared that he was diagnosed with HIV a decade ago. “Although times have changed there’s still stigma.” he said. “When I found out I felt scared and ashamed, and even after I found out it wasn’t a death sentence, I was still too afraid to tell anyone.”



“I was afraid how people would treat me. I questioned my worth, and I questioned my future.” he shared.

Manley said that now after years of mental health therapy, and with the wonders of current treatments, he was comfortable with his status, and had an undetectable viral load, meaning he cannot pass the virus on to others.

“The shame many of us still feel doesn’t come from the virus, it comes from how society still treats us.” Manley noted, sharing that he meets many people in his work who are too afraid to let those closest to them know about their condition.

“This silence is dangerous, because it delays treatment, it stops people from reaching out, it keeps people in the sark – when what they need most is light, support and understanding.”

“If we want to honour the people we’ve lost, we must also care for the people still living with HIV, that means ending stigma, that means speaking up, and it means replacing fear with understanding.” Manley said.

WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich said that while he wasn’t part of the response to HIV in the 1980s and 1990s, he often thinks back to those times and how they’ve shaped the HIV response today.

He shared how he’s found the poetry of Thom Gunn a powerful portal to those days, and read his poem Lament to the crowd.

Dianne Lloyd and Ryan Oliver spoke about the lives of three people whose names have been added to the memorial this year.

After the speeches people lit candles, walked through the memorial’s garden and placed the candles on sand forming the symbol of the red ribbon that demotes awareness about HIV. The moment of reflection marked by the somber tones of a cello player.