Perth Moves will transform the city this month

Culture

Perth Moves 2026 returns to Forrest Place from 21–28 February, transforming the city centre into a dynamic open-air dance hub with a program of free, world-class performances and participatory events.

Presented by STRUT Dance with Perth Festival, Perth Moves brings internationally acclaimed choreographers to Perth to create bold new works and large-scale public activations with and for Western Australian dancers and audiences.

The 2026 program features three key events:

The All-Styles, All-Ages Dance Battle (21 Feb)

A high-energy opening night inviting dancers of any style and age to compete and connect in a celebratory, inclusive battle.

Concrete Echoes (24–27 Feb) 

This is a new site-responsive work by award-winning Aotearoa/New Zealand duo Ta’alili, bringing together performers from diverse dance backgrounds across the Indo-Pacific. Concrete Echoes is commissioned by STRUT Dance and Co-Produced by Performing Lines.

CERCLES (26–28 Feb)

An Australian exclusive, witness how Boris Charmatz, an internationally highly acclaimed choreographer, transmits a collection of circle dances to 150 amateurs from 16 – 76 years, in a three-hour XXL open air dance workshop.

Find out more about the events dance lovers.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

