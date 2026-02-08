Perth Moves will transform the city this month

Perth Moves 2026 returns to Forrest Place from 21–28 February, transforming the city centre into a dynamic open-air dance hub with a program of free, world-class performances and participatory events.

Presented by STRUT Dance with Perth Festival, Perth Moves brings internationally acclaimed choreographers to Perth to create bold new works and large-scale public activations with and for Western Australian dancers and audiences.

The 2026 program features three key events:

The All-Styles, All-Ages Dance Battle (21 Feb)

A high-energy opening night inviting dancers of any style and age to compete and connect in a celebratory, inclusive battle.

Concrete Echoes (24–27 Feb)

This is a new site-responsive work by award-winning Aotearoa/New Zealand duo Ta’alili, bringing together performers from diverse dance backgrounds across the Indo-Pacific. Concrete Echoes is commissioned by STRUT Dance and Co-Produced by Performing Lines.

CERCLES (26–28 Feb)

An Australian exclusive, witness how Boris Charmatz, an internationally highly acclaimed choreographer, transmits a collection of circle dances to 150 amateurs from 16 – 76 years, in a three-hour XXL open air dance workshop.

