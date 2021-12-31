Perth promoter cops $5000 fine for Boxing Day boat party

A Perth party promoter defended holding a Boxing Day boat event that allegedly broke Covid-19 restrictions, insisting that patrons at the event were not dancing, but may have chosen to “sway in time with the ebb and flow of the water”.

Promoter and DJ Gethen Sullivan from event company Deviance responded to inquiries from radio station 6PR, denying that the event held on December 26th had broken any COVID-19 restrictions. The events company said they had “conducted their own research” before proceeding with the party.

The Deviance Boxing Day Boat Party was promoted with social media posts saying masks would not be required on the boat as it was deemed to be an outside venue, patrons could bring their own alcohol on board, but were asked not to bring any Eskies “as they take up too much room on the ‘non-dance’ floor.”

One hundred tickets were sold to the event which featured a line-up of local DJs. Patrons were told not post any video to social media as movement on the vessel could easily be mistaken as dancing.

“Recording videos and photos are fine, checking in is fine, but please don’t livestream or post videos ‘publicly’ on social media – as when guests are moving in synchronisation with the ebb and flow of the water, which may or may not be in time with the music, this could be mistaken to look like ‘dancing’” the event posted to it’s Facebook page alongside a winking emoji.

After the local radio station asked about the event, the promoter issued a long statement outlining that they had decided not to cancel the event because they felt it was needed to help with people’s morale.

“A number of large events which have been a staple of the music scene and which people look forward to and attend year after year, were cancelled. This left many people upset and depressed as their plans for the day had been pulled out from under them. As a way of lifting morale, and attempting to not have Xmas ruined, we chose to continue and provide an opportunity for people to attend an event, if they chose to.” Sullivan said.

Sullivan repeated the description from the event’s Facebook page, stating that people had not been dancing but just moving in time with the waves.

“With regards to the claim of people “dancing”, being that it is a boat which moves due to waves and turbulent water, if individuals on the boat chose of their own volition to move and sway in time with the ebb and flow of the water, then that was their individual choice to do so. At no point in time was any person instructed to “Dance”.” Sullivan said in a statement posted online.

After video of people ‘enthusiastically moving with the ebb and flow’ was highlighted online, the promoter released a second statement saying he had misjudged the situation and an apology was offered.

“It appears that I seriously misjudged this scenario. My desire to provide an opportunity for people to have an event to attend on Boxing Day, was not the right choice. I took the wishes for people to have an event, over the health risks to the general public. And for this I am genuinely sorry and honestly remorseful.” Sullivan said in a follow up post to the organisation’s social media.

WA Police have confirmed that a 42 year-old man from Yokine had been issued an infringement for an event held on December 26th that was allegedly breaking the current Covid-19 health restrictions.

Police say the COVID Restrictions (Gathering and Related Measures) which came into effect from 6.00pm on 23rd December prohibited music events and dancing at premises, and this rule also included vessels.

Police say after obtained video evidence the man had made full admissions and would be issued with a $5,000 infringement notice for failing to comply with the directive.

Since the story was highlighted in the media clips of the ebbing and flowing that had appeared on social media have quickly been deleted.

