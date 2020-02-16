Perth Symphony Orchestra ask ‘What’s your favourite David Bowie song?’

It’s time to put on your red shoes and dance, as Perth Symphony Orchestra presents STARDUST: The Music of David Bowie, and for this tribute their asking the audience what their favourite songs by the iconic artist are.

You can’t just rock up on the night thought and shout out your request for The Laughing Gnome, Dance Magic Dance, or the instrumental Warszawa from Low. Orchestras need a bit of time to prepare and get all the musicians on the same page, so there’s a voting process.

The public vote honours the 30th anniversary of Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision tour, in which audiences around the world voted for songs by calling a hotline.

Simply head to the online survey to choose your three favourite songs.

Voting is open until Saturday, March 28, with more details available from Perth Symphony’s Facebook page. And just as the proceeds from Bowie’s Sound+Vision requests went to charity, fans will be able to donate at the time of ticket purchase and voting, with part proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctors Service.

What will you vote for? Heroes, Changes, Ziggy Stardust, Space Oddity, Rebel Rebel, Young Americans, The Jean Genie, Suffragette City, Life on Mars?, Ashes to Ashes, Under Pressure… and so many more.

Catch the performance on Friday 15 May at Astor Theatre, tickets on sale through Ticketek.

OIP Staff