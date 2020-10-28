Perth vigilantes sign on to Grindr to hunt for pedophiles

A Perth man has been arrested by police after being apprehended by two vigilantes who posed as a teenage boy on dating app Grindr, luring the man to a Kelmscott park.

It is alleged that after sharing explicit messages, and twice describing themselves as a fourteen year old boy, the pair arranged to meet the man in Kelmscott’s Creyk Park. When he arrived they called police who arrested the man.

A 61 year old Camillo man was charged with intent to procure a person believed to be under 16 years for sexual activity and was refused bail. He has been remanded in custody until a court hearing next month.

The two men call themselves ‘Perth Pedo Hunters’ and have told Nine News that they were inundated with messages when they set up their fake profile, and multiple people attempted to set up meetings with them. Last night the network plays blurred footage of their interaction and several other men.

Police have confirmed that anyone can make a citizen’s arrest if they believe the law is being broken, but 000 must immediately be called to summon police to access the situation. The two men told Nine News that they considered their actions a community service and they would be continuing to attempt to attract more men online.

Videos of people confronting alleged pedophiles have been shared on social media apps including Tik Tok and YouTube. Earlier this year The Verge documented the growing trend and noted the focus is often on apps designed for a gay audience.

While these vigilante stings can often lead to convictions, it has also see those setting up the fake accounts landing in trouble. In 2017 South Australian police arrested an Adelaide man for breaching the evidence act after he posted videos of people he had confronted.

OIP Staff

