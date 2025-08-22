Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

Local

A Perth woman who performed a Nazi salute at a German security guard as she was escorted out of Connections Nightclub in July has avoided a jail term over her actions.

Last week a Perth court heard that Theresa Plunkett-Hill, 43, was asked to leave the popular LGBTIQA+ venue on July 10th because she was drunk.

- Advertisement -

Outside the venue Plunkett-Hill argued with a German security guard about her removal, when she responded to by performing a Nazi salute three times and shouting “Heil Hitler”. After police arrived she performed the same action again, and officers arrested her.

In court lawyers for Plunkett-Hill said her actions were not directed at the security guard, rather she’d made the offensive gesture out of a sense of frustration. They also said their client was unaware that laws had been introduced that made the action illegal.

The court heard that after Plunkett-Hill spoke to the media after her arrest she was let go from her job as a receptionist at an indigenous organisation. Her legal team also told the court that their client suffered from ADHD and a lack of impulse control which led to her offending.

In sentencing Plunkett-Hill Chief Magistrate Steven Heath said he appreciated that she was neither a member of a neo-Nazi group, nor were actions motivated by a desire to be provocative to Jewish people. He said her actions were a “silly reaction”.

She was fined $1,000 and given a spent conviction. The maximum penalty for the offence is 5 years in prison.

Latest

News

Andrew Bovell on the enduring appeal of ‘Speaking in Tongues’

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company is staging the acclaimed play.
Culture

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

0
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will...
Culture

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

0
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Culture

King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

0
The artists is promoting her album via an usual tattoo offering.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Andrew Bovell on the enduring appeal of ‘Speaking in Tongues’

0
Black Swan State Theatre Company is staging the acclaimed play.
Culture

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

0
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will...
Culture

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

0
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Culture

King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

0
The artists is promoting her album via an usual tattoo offering.
Community

Celebrate ‘Wear It Purple’ with a spot of bowling

0
Head down to Bayswater Bowls Club to show your support.

Andrew Bovell on the enduring appeal of ‘Speaking in Tongues’

Graeme Watson -
Black Swan State Theatre Company is staging the acclaimed play.
Read more

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

OUTinPerth -
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will make its world premiere this September at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Blending erotic tension, darkly comic...
Read more

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

OUTinPerth -
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture