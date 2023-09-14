Perth’s iconic The Court hotel sold to new owners

Perth’s iconic Court Hotel is getting new owners.

Australian Venue Co have announced that they entered into a conditional acquisition agreement to purchase The Court.

The Court has a very long history in Perth, established originally in 1888 and still occupies many of the original buildings on the site.

It’s been an LGBTIQA+ focused venue since the 1990s, but in recent years has faced criticism for being taken over by a mainstream clientele.

The new owners say The Court will remain as an all-inclusive venue once the acquisition is complete and all team members will be invited to stay on in their roles.

Current owner and Director Bree Maddox will become an advisor to the business, consulting on ongoing growth strategies and undertaking advocacy activities within and for the hospitality sector.

Maddox says that with the support of its loyal customers and team, The Court has grown to become a thriving business over the past 18 years. She looks forward to continuing its legacy and supporting its future growth with established operator Australian Venue Co.

Under Maddox’s ownership the venue has undergone a massive transformation with the entire venue being significantly renovated.

Australian Venue Co operate over 200 venues across Australia including Perth venues The Civic Hotel, The Leopold Hotel, Market Grounds, Raffles Hotel, The Aviary, The Bassendean Hotel, The Claremont Hotel, The Globe, The Generous Squire, The Guilford Hotel and Wolf Lane.

