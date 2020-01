Pet Shop Boys share their new video ‘Monkey Business’

Drag Queens, sailors and disco dancing feature in Pet Shop Boys video for their new tune Monkey Business.

“Bring me margaritas, champagne and red wine, we’re going to have a party where we all cross the line” singer Neil Tennant declares in their ode to fun and nightlife.

The track is from the duo’s 14th album Hotspot which was released on 24 January.

Take a listen to the new tume and check out the video.

OIP Staff