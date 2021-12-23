Pet Shop Boys takeover BBC Radio 2 for Boxing Day

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

It’s no secret that the Pet Shop Boys are big lovers of Christmas. Over the years they’ve released a stack of original Christmas songs, Christmas themed EPs, and in the season of giving they often have an extra something for their fans.

This year Neil and Chris will be taking over BBC Radio2 on Boxing Day with their own show filled with their favourite tunes promising an eclectic selection of music from the 60s to the present day. They’ll be on air from 9pm – Midnight on the 26th December.

International audiences can tune in through the BBC Sounds app and web page. They boys promise no Christmas tunes but a bunch of disco hits, synth-pop gems, dance bangers, the odd showtune and a few of Chris’ personal Northern Soul favourites. Expect the unexpected.

In Western Australia the broadcast will be from 5am – 8am on the 27th December, in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania tune in from 8am – 11am, in Queensland 7am – 10am, in South Australia 7:30am – 10:30am, in the Northern Territory log on at 6:30am through to 9:30am.

Pet Shop Boys are also poised to bring in the New Year appearing on a BBC Special alongside Kylie Minogue and Years & Years.

Take a listen to the Pet Shop Boys Christmas themed tune It Doesn’t Often Snow at Christmas, which is very apt for Perth where it’ll be 44º on Boxing Day.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.