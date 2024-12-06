During PrideFEST, a Rainbow Multi-Faith Celebration brought together people from diverse backgrounds for an evening of reflection, connection, and inspiration.

Hosted by Curtin University’s Multi-Faith Office, the event created a welcoming space to explore the intersections of faith, sexuality, and gender identity, offering powerful reminders that these journeys are not mutually exclusive but can thrive together.

The evening opened with a heartfelt Welcome to Country by Nan Dot and an opening prayer by a Catholic priest, grounding the gathering in a spirit of respect and shared humanity.

Representatives from Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism shared prayers, personal stories, and insights, all centered around the event’s theme: embracing diversity while honouring one’s faith journey.

A Buddhist nun led the gathering in a calming chant, filling the space with a deep sense of tranquillity and mindfulness. Her chanting created an atmosphere of reflection, grounding the participants in the moment and inviting all to connect with their inner peace as they journeyed through the evening’s rituals.

A light-hearted moment followed when representatives from Temple David managed to read a full five-minute scripture passage from an iPad that miraculously survived on just 3% battery – a small but delightful testament to the evening’s sense of wonder.

Arun Krishnan, Chairman of the Hindu Association, captivated the audience with an exploration of gender fluidity in Hindu epics. He highlighted the presence of transgender and third-gender identities in ancient texts, revealing that the recognition of diverse genders has deep historical roots in ancient traditions.

Equally powerful was the story shared by a queer Muslim speaker, who spoke openly about the complexities of reconciling faith and identity. Their narrative was a reminder that for many, the relationship between spirituality and queerness is not a conflict but an evolving, lifelong journey of growth and self-discovery.

The event also featured a beautiful sand ritual led by Rev. Peregrin Campbell-Osgood, where attendees added layers of coloured sand to a single jar, creating a vibrant rainbow.

Images by Peter King (Supplied).

This ritual symbolized unity in diversity – the idea that, while we may come from different traditions and beliefs, together we form a human rainbow family of LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies. The resulting rainbow jar stood as a testament to shared hope, solidarity, and the beauty of inclusivity.

As the formal proceedings drew to a close, two Uniting Church ministers offered thoughtful final reflections, leaving the audience with a sense of peace and shared purpose.

The evening concluded with a unique and powerful ritual led by First Degree Witch Arion Wyrd from Combined Covens. Arion cast a spell of protection, inviting all present to carry the sacred energy of the space with them as they departed. In a seamless blend of ancient tradition and modern technique, Arion introduced an NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) anchor – a simple way for participants to reconnect with that protective energy whenever they needed it, offering both comfort and empowerment beyond the evening’s end.

Yet, the celebration was more than speeches and rituals – it was a space where curiosity met compassion. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions, share their experiences, and build bridges across faiths and identities. The room buzzed with conversations filled with empathy, mutual respect, and a genuine desire to understand one another.

Organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Curtin University and the broader community for their support.

“This is more than just dialogue,” said Angela Han, a representative from the Rainbow Interfaith Alliance. “It’s a celebration of the beauty that comes from embracing both faith and LGBTQ+ identities – and the profound harmony they can create.”

The Rainbow Multi-Faith Celebration was not just an event but a vibrant testament to the strength found in unity through diversity. As the evening drew to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of hope and connection, reminded that walking different paths can lead to a richer, more inclusive world.

Community Contributor

Note: OUTinPerth Co-editor Leigh Andrew Hill is an employee at Curtin University.