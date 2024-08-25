Peter Foster MLC says parents should decide which books they allow their children to read

Labor MLC Peter Foster addressed the activist group in Albany who are calling for books on sex education to be removed from the city’s library during a speech in parliament this week.

Foster revealed that Keep Children Safe Albany, the activist group who have forced the local council to hold a Special Electors Meeting on Monday night, had written to him about their call to remove several sex education books from the local library.

Labor MLC Peter Foster

In his speech to parliament Foster said the local group, which is fronted by former One Nation candidate Michelle Kinsella, and backed by independent MLC Sophia Moermond and Liberal candidate Thomas Brough was deliberately stirring up division in the community.

Foster said after the group had reached out to him and highlighted their concerns about the book Welcome to Sex he’d tracked down a copy and read it for himself.

“It discusses what sex is, why people have it and the reasons not to have it. It recognises both abusive and coercive behaviours, why and how to talk to one’s parents about it, and informed consent.

“The book encourages kids not to have sex until they are ready. The book outlines how to say no. It states in no uncertain terms how young is too young.

“It beggars belief that anyone could read this book and call it grooming.” Foster told parliament.

“Thinking kids will be safer if they do not learn about this stuff is like thinking that they will not drown if

they never learn to swim. That is painfully obvious. It begs the question: Is that really what they are worried about?” the MP asked.

Foster went on to note that book also discusses a spectrum of sexuality and presents heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality, and asexuality as all being equally valid.

Foster said as parent he understood the worry about online content but argued that it was parent’s responsibility to make individual choices for their children.

“I do not want people to reach out through the internet to get to my son. I certainly do not want the One Nation and Liberal Party candidates in Albany dictating what constitutes appropriate material for my son to read. That is my job as a parent, not theirs.” he said.

Foster said the group did not have his support.

“I do not support their calls for the banning of this book in the Albany Public Library—or in any library for that matter. I want to acknowledge and thank all the librarians right across Western Australia who have to deal with individuals like this, who scour the libraries looking for books to ban.”