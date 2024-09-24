Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Petition to ban conversion therapy in Australia passes 100,000 signatories

News

A Change.org petition calling on Australian governments to pass laws banning conversion therapy and suppression and change practices has just passed 100,000 signatories.

Chris Csabs, who is a survivor or conversion therapy practices launched his petition back in 2018. This week it ticked over 100,000 people showing their support for his call for Australian wide legislation.

Since Csabs first launched his petition laws have been changed in the ACT, Queensland and Victoria. However long promised legislation in Tasmania and Western Australia appears to have stalled, and a bill currently before the South Australian parliament has been described as weak and ineffective.

Chris Csabs

“When I started this petition, I genuinely had no idea that it would take off the way it did, reaching thousands of signatures within hours, and tens of thousands after days.” Csabs said in an update to supporters.  

“It has taken a few years, but we have finally reached an enormous milestone – an amazing milestone for an Australian petition. I want to thank every single one of you for adding your voice to what is now over 100,000 voices demanding a response in every state and territory across the nation.” the activist said.

He also highlighted the statements from LGBTIQA+ rights groups and survivors of sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts in relation to the South Australian government rushing their bill through parliament.

Not long after the petition was launched in 2018 the Labor party changed its national policy promising to bring in laws to protect people. In the years that have passed only the ACT, Victoria and Queensland have passed legislation.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

