PFLAG launches new campaign against religious discrimination bill

A new website created by Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG+) will encourage Australians who want to scrap the Religious Discrimination Bill to have their voices heard.

Launched today the website outlines advocates belief that a wide variety of Australians will be disadvantaged by the bill including people with disability, women, racial and religious minorities as well as LGBTIQ people.

Concerned people will be able to send emails to the Government’s consultation on the second draft of its Religious Discrimination Bill, and will also copy these emails to political leaders.

PFLAG+ National Spokesperson Shelley Argent (pictured), said the proposed bill would allow some people to be legally discriminated against in the name of religion.

“The Religious Discrimination Bill punches holes in existing discrimination laws, allowing everyday Australians to be demeaned and discriminated against in the name of religion.”

“The site will serve the dual function of informing people about the dangers of the Bill and supporting them speak out against it.”

“Emails will go to the current Government consultation, and also to politicians who have the power to stop this travesty including Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, the Greens, and the cross-benchers in both houses.”

“This is a tough new campaign for a tough new year. I’m not interested in tinkering at the edges, or playing footsies with the religious right. This Bill is fundamentally flawed and should be scrapped. This website is for those who share this view.”

“PFLAG+ is 100% committed to preventing the rights of our LGBTIQ children from being overturned, as well as the rights of all Australians who will be impacted by such negative and short sided legislation.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed his revived Religious Discrimination Bill late in 2019, after religious groups complained the first version of the bill did not provide enough protections for people of faith and religious organisations.

Rights advocates have expressed dismay that the bill will potentially give license to discrimination against LGBTI people, and allow people to make offensive statements, under the protection of religious belief.

Take a look at the new site.

